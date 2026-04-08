Qatar Economic Forum postponed

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The annual Qatar Economic Forum has postponed its gathering to a later date due to ongoing developments in the Middle East.

Organizers, in partnership with Bloomberg, said they will announce new dates and an updated program for the event, which is held in Doha, at a later time, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

“The Forum will reconvene under conditions that enable strong international participation and a high-quality experience for all,” a press release stated Wednesday.

The forum was originally scheduled for May 12–14.

At the end of February, Iran launched retaliatory attacks against countries in the Gulf region, targeting US-affiliated bases and firms in response to strikes by the US and Israel, which also affected Qatar.

News.Az