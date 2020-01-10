US slaps new anti-Iran sanctions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States is introducing additional sanctions on Iran in retaliation to the attack on the US military in Iraq earlier this week, US Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin said at a press briefing in Washington, DC, APA reports citing Sputnik.

According to the official, the new restrictions will target senior Iranian officials and the nation's steel industry, as well as manufacturing, textiles, mining, and other domains of the Iranian economy.

"We are taking action against eight senior Iranian officials who advanced the regimes destabilizing activity and were involved in Tuesday's ballistic missile strike," Mnuchin said.

Mnuchin added that persons engaged in the investigation of the Iranian plane crash will not be affected by the sanctions.

