U.S. software mogul John McAfee dies by hanging in Spanish prison - lawyer says

U.S. technology entrepreneur John McAfee apparently hanged himself in his prison cell on Wednesday after the Spanish high court authorized his extradition to the United States, his lawyer told Reuters.

Known for his eccentric behavior and videos, McAfee, 75, was a pioneer of anti-virus software and indicted in Tennessee on tax evasion charges. He also was charged in a cryptocurrency fraud case in New York.

Spain's high court agreed to extradite McAfee to the United States, a court document released on Wednesday said.

