US State Department orders pause on media subscriptions

President Donald Trump has put tech billionaire Elon Musk in charge of a government downsizing team, DOGE, that has swept through federal agencies searching for spending cuts as part of Trump's overhaul and shrinking of the U.S. government.

"The Department has paused all non-mission critical contracts for media subscriptions that are not academic or professional journals," a State Department spokesperson said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

"Bureaus and posts can request an exemption with justification as to why the access is mission critical, how it aligns with the Secretary’s priorities, and how it impacts the safety, security, and welfare of the workforce." The State Department did not say how long the pause would last.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said all government spending must align with Trump's America First priorities.