US State Department says Iran asked for assistance over Raisi helicopter crash

Iran asked the United States for assistance after a helicopter crash that killed Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi yesterday, the US State Department says, without providing further details, News.az reports citing the Barrons.

"I’m not going to get into the details, but we were asked by the Iranian government for assistance,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller tells reporters, saying the United States was unable to do so, “largely for logistical reasons.”

