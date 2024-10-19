US Strategic Command commences Global Thunder 25 drills

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM) has begun its annual nuclear command and control exercise, Global Thunder 25 (GT25).

This exercise involves personnel from across the strategic enterprise, including various USSTRATCOM components and subordinate units, News.Az reports, citing US media. The primary objective of GT25 is to enhance nuclear readiness and ensure a safe, secure, and effective strategic deterrent force. It is important to note that this routine exercise is conducted annually and is not a response to the actions of any specific nation or current global events.In addition to US forces, GT25 will involve key allies and NATO partners, including personnel from the United Kingdom, who will integrate into senior leadership teams. They will collaborate on a range of areas, providing policy support and operational insights.As in previous years, Global Thunder 25 will feature increased operations of bombers and other aircraft throughout the duration of the exercise. USSTRATCOM operates as a global warfighting command, dedicated to deterring strategic attacks through a reliable and credible combat capability, and stands ready to prevail in conflict when directed.

News.Az