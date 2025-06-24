US strikes on Iran nuke sites caused more damage, watchdog warns of contamination

US strikes on Iran nuke sites caused more damage, watchdog warns of contamination

+ ↺ − 16 px

The head of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog revealed additional damage from the U.S. airstrikes on Iran's nuclear sites after a closer inspection, including potential chemical contamination at one of the facilities.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi said Tuesday that the latest satellite images from the Fordow and Natanz facilities showed additional damage, beyond what the agency found in the first-pass review of the sites, News.Az reports citing The New York Post.

At Fordow, the mountain fortress just south of Tehran, officials identified additional strikes at the road leading up to the facility, as well as one of the entrances.

The US dropped 14 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs on the facility, which includes equipment buried 300 feet underground.

Meanwhile, at Natanz, the IAEA identified “two impact holes from the U.S. strikes above the underground halls that had been used for enrichment as well as for storage.” “Based on its knowledge of what these halls contained, the IAEA assesses that this strike may have caused localized contamination and chemical hazards,” Grossi warned.

News.Az