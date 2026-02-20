US Supreme Court voids Donald Trump tariffs
The Supreme Court of the United States has invalidated several of Donald Trump’s broadest global tariffs, issuing a decision with major consequences for international trade and the scope of presidential authority.
In a 6-3 decision, the justices in America's highest court said the law Trump used to impose the tariffs did not authorise him to do so, New.Az reports, citing BBC.
The ruling opens the door to potentially hundreds of billions of dollars in tariff refunds, delivering a major victory to the small businesses and states that had challenged the measures.
The Trump administration had contended that the duties were justified under a law empowering the president to respond to national emergencies.
The lawsuit was seen as a major legal test of Trump's wider push to expand the powers of the White House - and of the willingness of the justices, a majority of whom are conservative, to overturn a policy so central to the administration's agenda.
The case concerned tariffs that Trump unveiled last year on goods from nearly every country in the world, in announcements that first targeted Mexico, Canada and China before expanding dramatically to most countries around the world on "Liberation Day" in April.
He said the duties were a response to emergencies including drug trafficking and trade imbalances. The tariffs would encourage investment and manufacturing in the US, paving the way for economic revival, he said.
But the measures sparked outcry at home and abroad from firms facing an abrupt rise in taxes on shipments entering the US, and fuelled worries that the levies would lead to higher prices.
The duties were justified using a 1977 law, the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), which gives the president the power to "regulate" trade in response to an emergency.
But lawyers for the challenging states and private groups said that the law used by the president to impose the levies made no mention of the word "tariffs". They argued that Congress did not intend to hand off its power to tax or give the president an "open-ended power to junk" other existing trade deals and tariff rules.
In his opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts sided with that view.
"When Congress has delegated its tariff powers, it has done so in explicit terms and subject to strict limits," he wrote.
"Had Congress intended to convey the distinct and extraordinary power to impose tariffs, it would have done so expressly, as it consistently has in other tariff statutes."
The decision to strike down the tariffs was joined by the court's three liberal justices, as well as two justices nominated by Trump: Amy Coney Barrett and Neil Gorsuch.
Justices Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh and Samuel Alito opposed the ruling.
By Ulviyya Salmanli