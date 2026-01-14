Supreme Court set to rule, Trump tariffs case pending

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to issue rulings on Wednesday in several cases already argued before the justices, with the high-profile challenge to President Donald Trump’s global tariffs still unresolved. The court typically announces decisions around 10 a.m. ET (1500 GMT) but does not disclose which cases will be released in advance.

Trump’s tariffs, imposed under a 1977 law meant for national emergencies, targeted nearly every U.S. trading partner. Lower courts ruled that he exceeded his authority, and his administration is appealing. Justices appeared skeptical of the tariffs’ legality during arguments in November, making this case a major test of presidential power, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The outcome could affect the global economy. Other pending Supreme Court cases involve voting rights, religious freedoms, Trump’s firing of a Federal Trade Commission member, LGBT “conversion therapy,” and campaign finance rules.

