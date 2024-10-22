US tests F-35B landing on Japanese destroyer Kaga

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 20, off the coast of San Diego, a US F-35B stealth fighter jet successfully landed on the Japanese destroyer Kaga, marking a significant step in Japan’s naval modernization efforts. The Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) confirmed that the exercises will continue through November 18, as reported by Kyodo News. The tests are being conducted in collaboration with the US Navy and Marine Corps, News.Az reports.

Prior to the experiment, the Kaga underwent renovations, including modifications to its deck to withstand the heat generated during aircraft landings. The ship departed from its base in Kure, Japan, in September for this series of tests.This move reflects Japan’s aim to bolster its defense capabilities amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Asia-Pacific region. The successful F-35B tests demonstrate Japan’s commitment to modernization and underscore the importance of international cooperation for regional stability.

News.Az