US threatens China with 'significant consequences' for aiding Russia
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has threatened China with "significant consequences" if Beijing provides material support to Russia in the conflict in Ukraine, News.az reportsc iting TASS.
During a virtual meeting with Vice Premier of the State Council of China He Lifeng, the minister also expressed serious concerns "about the malicious activity of Chinese-sponsored entities in cyberspace and its impact on bilateral relations."
Yellen also reported the United States' concerns about China's alleged non-market practices that harm American companies.
Earlier, Yellen said that the United States would provide Ukraine with additional direct budget assistance in the amount of $3.4 billion, which completely exhausts the funds allocated by Congress to support Kyiv in 2024.
