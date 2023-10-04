US to arrest Armenians who attacked Azerbaijani and Turkish diplomats in Los Angeles

The Armenians who attacked Azerbaijani and Turkish diplomats at the conference "The Role of Public Diplomacy in Türkiye's Foreign Policy" held on September 29 in Los Angeles, California, will be arrested.

An investigation is underway into an attack by radical Armenian groups on the event where Türkiye's ambassador to Washington and Azerbaijan's consul general in Los Angeles, Ramil Gurbanov, were speaking, News.Az reports citing TRT Haber.

The chief inspector of the Los Angeles Police Department's Major Crimes Unit said the Turkish diplomats were beaten in front of the building by a group of men and women of Armenian descent. He stated that three people are under investigation.

The police spokesman emphasized that the incident has caused serious concern and the perpetrators will be arrested.

The attackers also shouted insults against Azerbaijan and Türkiye. The provocation lasted about 10 minutes, then the police officers took them out of the hall.

