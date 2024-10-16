US to construct world's first lithium-sulfur battery gigafactory

US-based lithium-sulfur battery manufacturer Lyten has announced plans to invest over $1 billion in constructing the world’s first lithium-sulfur battery gigafactory in Nevada.

The facility, set to produce up to 10 gigawatts of lithium-sulfur batteries annually upon full operation, is scheduled to launch its first phase in 2027, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Located on a 125-acre campus in Reno, Nevada, the 1.25 million square foot factory will initially employ 200 people, with the workforce expected to grow to more than 1,000 at full capacity.Lyten's lithium-sulfur batteries boast high energy density, making them up to 40% lighter than traditional lithium-ion batteries and 60% lighter than lithium iron phosphate batteries. The company plans to introduce these batteries to the micro-mobility, space, drone, and defense markets by 2024 and 2025.This gigafactory aligns with Lyten's strategy to meet increasing demand from a pipeline of hundreds of potential customers. "Lithium-sulfur is a leap in battery technology, delivering a high energy density, lightweight battery built with abundantly available local materials and 100% US manufacturing," stated Dan Cook, Lyten's co-founder and CEO.In addition to its battery innovations, the company is also developing advanced lithium-sulfur batteries for various sectors, including transportation, aerospace, consumer electronics, and energy storage, as well as high-strength, low environmental impact composites and advanced sensors to enhance detection sensitivity and selectivity in environmental, automotive, industrial, health, and supply chain applications.

