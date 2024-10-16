US to construct world's first lithium-sulfur battery gigafactory
US-based lithium-sulfur battery manufacturer Lyten has announced plans to invest over $1 billion in constructing the world’s first lithium-sulfur battery gigafactory in Nevada.The facility, set to produce up to 10 gigawatts of lithium-sulfur batteries annually upon full operation, is scheduled to launch its first phase in 2027, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Located on a 125-acre campus in Reno, Nevada, the 1.25 million square foot factory will initially employ 200 people, with the workforce expected to grow to more than 1,000 at full capacity.
Lyten's lithium-sulfur batteries boast high energy density, making them up to 40% lighter than traditional lithium-ion batteries and 60% lighter than lithium iron phosphate batteries. The company plans to introduce these batteries to the micro-mobility, space, drone, and defense markets by 2024 and 2025.
This gigafactory aligns with Lyten's strategy to meet increasing demand from a pipeline of hundreds of potential customers. "Lithium-sulfur is a leap in battery technology, delivering a high energy density, lightweight battery built with abundantly available local materials and 100% US manufacturing," stated Dan Cook, Lyten's co-founder and CEO.
In addition to its battery innovations, the company is also developing advanced lithium-sulfur batteries for various sectors, including transportation, aerospace, consumer electronics, and energy storage, as well as high-strength, low environmental impact composites and advanced sensors to enhance detection sensitivity and selectivity in environmental, automotive, industrial, health, and supply chain applications.