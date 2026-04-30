US weighs deploying hypersonic missile for the first time against Iran: Report

US weighs deploying hypersonic missile for the first time against Iran: Report

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US Central Command has requested the deployment of the Dark Eagle hypersonic missile system to the Middle East for “possible use against Iran,” according to sources, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

If approved, the move would mark the first time Washington deploys the system, which has not yet been declared fully operational.

According to the report, the request was prompted by Iran’s relocation of launchers beyond the range of the Precision Strike Missile, which is capable of hitting targets at distances exceeding 300 miles (483 kilometers).

Bloomberg added that no decision has yet been taken on the proposal, which has not been publicly disclosed.

News.Az