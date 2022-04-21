USA, France have not expressed readiness to resume the work of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs – Zakharova

USA, France have not expressed readiness to resume the work of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs – Zakharova

The US and French co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group have not signaled their readiness to Russia to resume the mechanism in order to achieve a comprehensive peace between Baku and Yerevan, said Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, News.az reports citing TASS.

"We have not received such signals, and don’t even expect them”, said Zakharova.

According to Zakharova, Washington and Paris "actually paralyzed the work of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs by refusing the cooperation with Russia’s involvement”.





News.Az