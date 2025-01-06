Users complain about critical bugs in the new iOS for iPhone

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the source, after updating to iOS 18.2, iPhone users encountered two problems. The first of them is that the camera does not start the first time or opens with a delay. The second problem is a delay in turning on the flashlight. In this case, the device model does not matter.According to users, when launching the Camera application, a black screen appears, which is why you have to close and reopen the application several times to get it to work. The same problem is observed in third-party applications with access to the camera.A Gazeta.Ru correspondent encountered a similar problem on an iPhone 16 Pro after updating to iOS 18.2. Sometimes the camera turns on only after several attempts and with a noticeable delay. Before starting to work, it shows a black screen for 2-3 seconds, displaying only the application interface.The second most popular complaint is the slow launch of the flashlight. When activated via the button on the lock screen or via the control center, the flashlight turns on for some users only after 5-10 seconds after pressing.Apple has not yet commented on user complaints. It is possible that the bugs will be fixed in the interim update iOS 18.2.1.

