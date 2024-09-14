Uzbekistan and Germany to address enhancing multifaceted cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Uzbek presidential office reports that Uzbekistan and Germany will explore ways to enhance their multifaceted cooperation.

At the invitation of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will pay an official visit to Uzbekistan on September 15-16.The visit will include high-level talks in Samarkand city, where the two sides will explore expanding trade, economic, technological, and investment-financial partnerships, deepening cooperation with leading German companies and banks, and continuing active engagement in labor migration, ecology, education, healthcare, culture, tourism, and other sectors.Both parties will exchange views on key aspects of regional cooperation.As part of the visit, the President of Uzbekistan and the German Chancellor will also hold a joint meeting with business circles from both countries.To note, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover with Germany amounted to $506.3 million from January through June 2024, a decrease of 84.2 percent compared to the same period last year ($932.9 million).

News.Az