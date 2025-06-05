Uzbekistan clinch FIFA World Cup qualification

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 5, Uzbekistan made history by qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with a tense 0-0 draw against the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi securing their spot in next year’s tournament in North America.

It marks the first time that the 34-year-old nation will appear in the final stages of the competition. They become only the third nation from the former USSR, after Russia and Ukraine, and the first from Central Asia, to do so, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

A Night of Nerves

The final hurdle was not an easy one. The Uzbeks faced an intimidating atmosphere even before kick-off, with long airport screening processes meaning over 100 fans were detained for between 7-9 hours at Sharjah airport.

Then there was the weather, even at 8pm, the Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi sweltered in 31-degree heat.

Nevertheless, the team was helped by an Uzbek away support that did not cease all match. The away section was full well before kick-off, and the chants of “Oz-Bek-Is-Ton!”, accompanied by the pounding of drums, could be heard around the stadium all match.

The Uzbeks, with just one loss in their nine-match qualifying campaign, have built their play around a solid defense. In six out of their nine qualifying matches, they did not concede a goal.

The team’s star player, Manchester City’s Abdukodir Khusanov, has been the lynchpin of that formidable rearguard, but this is not a side of individuals. The whole team worked tenaciously for each other, and even when their protection was breached, the impressive Uktir Yusupov was on hand to make a few smart saves.

Towards the end, the Uzbek fans and coaching staff were screaming at the referee to blow the final whistle after he added ten minutes of additional time. But when time was finally up, well-earned and long-awaited joy was plain to see on every face. Several players broke out sobbing.

Celebrations

The elation was shared not only by the players. The Uzbek media present in the stadium were seen jumping around the press box in delirium.

Back home in Uzbekistan, where half the country had stayed up to watch the match, there was similar joy.

“The feeling is indescribable. We’ve been waiting for this day for thirty-four years!” said Diyor Mirpolatov, a 19-year-old student from Tashkent told The Times of Central Asia.

Mirpolotov says that he plans to go to the United States for the tournament: “I’m also going to apply as a volunteer for the World Cup, so I can get more access to matches.”

His dream is to see his country play against Portugal. “It would be amazing for Cristiano Ronaldo to play against Uzbekistan,” he said.

The time difference with North America will make watching games difficult, but fans are prepared to stay up until whatever time to watch their team.

The Long Road to Success

The country’s president, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, was quick to lavish praise on the side after the match. “Without a doubt, such a brilliant result, which will be written in golden letters in the annals of our national sport, has been the dream of millions of football fans in our country, of our entire people, for many years,” he said.

Indeed, successive governments do deserve credit for improving the country’s sporting infrastructure. While this is perhaps best symbolized by the 34,000-seater, $270 million, Milliy Stadium in the Chilonzor district of Tashkent, which opened in 2012, far more impactful has been the investment in youth and grassroots football.

In the past, it was believed that Uzbek football could be improved from the top down. This involved the importing of superstars – Brazilian legends Zico and Rivaldo were lured to Tashkent on huge salaries to respectively coach and play for one of the capital’s largest clubs, Bunyodkor. Neither had much impact, and they soon returned home.

Now, however, the coaching of young players is more professional. Astroturf technology has also helped, meaning children can grow up playing at a higher level on smooth surfaces rather than on grass or dirt pitches in a notoriously hot and dry country.

The fruits of this have seen more players gain experience in the top leagues in Europe. Eldor Shomurodov, who plays for Italian side A.S. Roma, was for so long the country’s talisman, but now he has been joined by the likes of Khusanov and the younger generation.

Perhaps this is just the start; playing at the World Cup is certainly likely to inspire even more young Uzbeks to take up the sport. For now, the country can just savor the moment. They have next year to look forward to.

