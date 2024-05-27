Uzbekistan to establish Atomic Energy Agency

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Atomic Energy Development Agency managed by the country’s Ministry of Energy is to be established in Uzbekistan, News.Az reports citing the Times of Central Asia.

The move supports plans for the construction of Uzbekistan’s first-ever nuclear power plant and aligns with the Presidential Decree “On measures to improve the system of public administration and control in the field of subsoil use, industrial, radiation and nuclear safety, as well as the use of atomic energy,” adopted on 24 May.Once in operation, the new Atomic Energy Agency will be responsible for state policy in the use of atomic energy for peaceful purposes.The presidential decree also includes the establishment of a Committee for Industrial, Radiation and Nuclear Safety conducted by the Cabinet of Ministers.As a national executive body, the committee will be charged with the implementation and coordination of a unified state policy to oversee and ensure safety measures at nuclear energy and nuclear technology facilities and at hazardous production facilities.

