Vance claims US 'has all the cards' ahead of Iran talks

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Vice President JD Vance has expressed high confidence ahead of upcoming high-stakes diplomatic talks, asserting that the United States holds all the leverage in negotiating a long-term agreement with Iran.





Speaking in a recent interview with CNBC, Vance revealed that the Trump administration expects a full slate of representatives to convene for direct negotiations this Friday. He emphasized that the White House's shift toward direct engagement, rather than relying on back-channel messaging, has fundamentally transformed the dynamic between Washington and Tehran, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

"We fundamentally have all the cards here," Vance stated, highlighting that the U.S. will not concede anything unless Iran commits to long-term restrictions on its nuclear program. He pointed to maximum economic pressure, a dismantled Iranian military capability, and open shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz as the core drivers of Washington's immense leverage.

While Vance extended an offer for improved relations if Tehran steps up to meet U.S. demands, he also pushed back against critics. Addressing concerns from Israel regarding the potential pact, the Vice President noted that certain elements within the Israeli government support the framework and suggested that parts of the deal have been misreported.

The administration aims to release the official text of the proposed agreement later this week, which Vance promises will pave the way for a safer, generation-defining "new Middle East."

News.Az