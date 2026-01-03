Venezuela diaspora celebrates Maduro's deposition

+ ↺ − 16 px

Venezuelan migrants around the world erupted in celebration on Saturday following the U.S.-led deposition of President Nicolas Maduro, whose government oversaw one of the world's largest migration exoduses in recent history, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Chants celebrating Maduro's capture were heard in the streets of Chile's capital, where Venezuelans gathered to share their joy.

"We are free. We are all happy that the dictatorship has fallen and that we have a free country," said Khaty Yanez, a Venezuelan woman who has spent the last seven years in Chile.

"My joy is too big," her compatriot Jose Gregorio said. "After so many years, after so many struggles, after so much work, today is the day. Today is the day of freedom."

Since 2014, some 7.7 million Venezuelans or 20% of the population have left the country, unable to afford food or seeking better opportunities abroad, according to the U.N. International Organization for Migration opens new tab.

Neighboring Colombia has received the largest share of the diaspora, with around 2.8 million Venezuelans, followed by 1.7 million in Peru, according to the R4V platform, a group of regional NGOs assisting migrants and refugees from Venezuela set up by the U.N. migration agency.

In Peru's capital Lima, dozens of Venezuelans gathered, many wrapped in their country's flag, to mark Maduro's deposition.

Venezuelan migrant Milagros Ortega, whose parents are still in Venezuela, said she hoped to go back.

"Knowing that my dad was alive to see the fall of Nicolas Maduro is very emotional. I would like to see his face," she said.



Peruvian President Jose Jeri said on X that his government would facilitate the immediate return of Venezuelans, regardless of their immigration status.

For years, the U.S. was a haven for Venezuelans but many were branded criminals and forced to seek refuge elsewhere during President Donald Trump's second term.

In Spain, thousands of people gathered at central Madrid's Puerta del Sol and applauded as they watched Trump's press conference live.

In the afternoon, groups of Venezuelans are also expected to gather to celebrate in Argentina's capital Buenos Aires.

