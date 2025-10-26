Venezuela president accuses US of “manufacturing” war against him

+ ↺ − 16 px

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has accused the United States of “fabricating a war” against his country as Washington deploys its largest warship, the USS Gerald R. Ford, toward Venezuela — a move seen as a major escalation of U.S. military presence in the region, News.Az reports citing the Al Jazeera.

In a national broadcast, Maduro said that President Donald Trump’s administration is “creating a new, endless war,” calling the accusations linking him to the Tren de Aragua criminal network “false and malicious.” He rejected claims of Venezuela’s involvement in drug trafficking, saying, “Venezuela does not produce cocaine leaves.”

Tensions have intensified as Washington authorized CIA operations in Venezuela and conducted multiple airstrikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean, killing at least 43 people. Meanwhile, Venezuela’s Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López announced large-scale coastal defense drills against possible “covert operations,” showing troops armed with Russian Igla-S missiles on state TV.

Amid growing confrontation, Maduro has begun revoking citizenship from exiled opposition leader Leopoldo López, who supports U.S. actions. Simultaneously, the U.S. Treasury imposed sanctions on Colombian President Gustavo Petro, escalating regional tensions even further.

