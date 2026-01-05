Venezuela's acting president convenes first cabinet meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez on Sunday held the first cabinet meeting after the capture of President Nicolas Maduro by the United States, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

A day earlier, the country's top court ordered Rodriguez, Maduro's vice president, to take over as acting president.

The preamble of the meeting, broadcast by the state-owned Venezolana de Television, indicated that it was intended to "address strategic lines framed in the 'state of external commotion'" decreed by the Venezuelan government.

Also on Sunday, Rodriguez formed a committee to work for the release of Maduro.

