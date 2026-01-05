Yandex metrika counter

Venezuela's acting president convenes first cabinet meeting

Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez on Sunday held the first cabinet meeting after the capture of President Nicolas Maduro by the United States, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

A day earlier, the country's top court ordered Rodriguez, Maduro's vice president, to take over as acting president.

The preamble of the meeting, broadcast by the state-owned Venezolana de Television, indicated that it was intended to "address strategic lines framed in the 'state of external commotion'" decreed by the Venezuelan government.

Also on Sunday, Rodriguez formed a committee to work for the release of Maduro.


