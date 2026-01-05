Stocks rise, oil falls as markets weigh Venezuela turmoil

+ ↺ − 16 px

Global markets opened the week higher as Asian stocks climbed and oil prices slipped, with investors assessing the fallout from political upheaval in Venezuela. MSCI’s Asia-Pacific index hit a record high, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped over 3%, alongside strong gains in South Korea and Taiwan.

Oil prices fell despite fresh threats from US President Donald Trump, as traders judged that potential US action in Venezuela was unlikely to disrupt a well-supplied energy market. Brent crude dipped as OPEC+ agreed to keep output unchanged, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Meanwhile, the US dollar extended gains for a sixth straight session, gold rose on safe-haven demand, and optimism around AI-driven investment continued to support Asian equities, outweighing short-term geopolitical risks.

This version highlights markets, oil, Venezuela, Trump, and Asia stocks, making it clear, timely, and well-optimized for Google Discover and financial news feeds.

News.Az