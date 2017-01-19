Yandex metrika counter

Venice Commission to come to Tbilisi for working visit

The Venice Commission delegation, headed by its President Gianni Buquicchio, will pay a visit to Georgia on January 20.

Georgia’s Speaker of Parliament Irakli Kobakhidze invited the delegation for a working visit to Georgia's capital of Tbilisi to receive expert opinion on a variety of issues, according to agenda.ge.

According to Zviad Dzidziguri, one of the six Vice-Speakers of Parliament of Georgia, Buquicchio is one of the most experienced professionals in legal constitutional issues.

Back in December of 2016, the new 73-member Constitutional Commission headed by Parliament Speaker Kobakhidze was established. The commission unites seven political parties, government agencies, non-governmental organizations and experts.

The Venice Commission will hold meetings with Georgia’s Speaker of Parliament and other high-ranking officials including Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili.

Within the scope of the official visit, the Venice Commission will also meet with the parliamentary minority.

News.Az

 


