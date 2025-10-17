Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva meets with Pope Leo XIV
- 17 Oct 2025 19:59
- 18 Oct 2025 13:22
- 1037333
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/vice-president-mehriban-aliyeva-meets-with-pope-leo-xiv Copied
Photo
As part of her official visit to the Holy See, Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with Pope Leo XIV on October 17, News.Az reports, citing local media.
Mehriban Aliyeva expressed gratitude for the meeting and emphasized that relations and bilateral ties between Azerbaijan and the Vatican have significantly developed in recent years.