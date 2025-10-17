Yandex metrika counter

Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva meets with Pope Leo XIV

As part of her official visit to the Holy See, Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with Pope Leo XIV on October 17, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Mehriban Aliyeva expressed gratitude for the meeting and emphasized that relations and bilateral ties between Azerbaijan and the Vatican have significantly developed in recent years.


