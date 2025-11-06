Vietnam cancels dozens of flights as Typhoon Kalmaegi nears

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vietnam Airlines has canceled and rescheduled more than 50 flights on November 6–7 as Typhoon Kalmaegi nears Vietnam’s central coast, disrupting air travel across multiple provinces, according to VnExpress.

Amid worsening weather conditions, the national carrier has adjusted its flight schedules, suspending operations on several routes between Ho Chi Minh City and central Vietnam during the two-day period, News.Az reports, citing Vietnamese media.

Some flights between Hanoi and central cities have also been moved to earlier times to avoid the storm’s impact.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that tropical storm Kalmaegi — the 13th typhoon to enter the South China Sea this year — is expected to bring heavy rainfall to many parts of central Vietnam.

News.Az