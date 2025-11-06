Philippines declares state of national calamity as Typhoon Kalmaegi leaves at least 140 dead

Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos has declared a state of national calamity following the devastation caused by Typhoon Kalmaegi and in preparation for an approaching storm.

“Because of the scope of, shall we say, problem areas, that have been hit by Tino [international name Kalmaegi] and will be hit by Uwan [international name Fung-wong], there’s a proposal by the NDRRMC [National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council] which I approved, that we will declare a national calamity,” Marcos stated, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Kalmaegi, the 20th typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, departed early Thursday morning after killing at least 140 people, with 127 still missing.

The NDRRMC reported that more than 500,000 families — over 1.9 million people — were affected by the storm.

The Philippines is now bracing for another typhoon, which could develop into a super typhoon and strike the country this weekend.

News.Az