Viktor Orban to visit Georgia on October 28-29

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will pay an official visit to Georgia on October 28-29.

As reported by News.az , this was reported by the Georgian publication Publika."On October 29, an official welcoming ceremony for Prime Minister Orban will be held in the building of the Georgian government administration. The Hungarian colleague will be received by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze," the publication reports the statement of the Georgian government.

