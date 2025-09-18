Visitor dies after becoming unresponsive on roller coaster at Universal’s Epic Universe

A visitor at Universal’s Epic Universe theme park in Florida tragically died after becoming unresponsive during a roller coaster ride, park officials confirmed.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when the person, whose name hasn't been released, was riding the Stardust Racers roller coaster at the Universal Orlando Resorts park and became unresponsive in the middle of the ride, according to a statement from Universal Orlando Resorts, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

The person was taken to the hospital when the ride stopped and was later declared dead, park officials said.

“We are devastated by this event and extend our sincerest sympathies to the guest’s loved ones,” said Universal Orlando Resorts. “We are fully committed to cooperating with this ongoing investigation.”

As a precaution, Stardust Racers will remain closed while the investigation, which is being conducted by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, is underway, park officials said.

The sheriff's office has not commented on the investigation.

