Georgia detains two Ukrainians over explosives, Kyiv not officially informed

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ukrainian Embassy in Tbilisi has confirmed that it has not received any official communication from Georgian authorities regarding two Ukrainian nationals detained over alleged explosives smuggling.

Local media reported that the two Ukrainians were caught attempting to bring 2.4 kilograms (5.3 pounds) of hexogen explosive from Turkiye into Georgia. The incident occurred at the Sarpi checkpoint on Sept. 10, according to Georgia's State Security Service, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Georgian security agency is investigating whether the explosives were intended for a terrorist act within Georgia or if the country was merely a transit point. Officials also claimed that the detainees were allegedly acting on instructions from Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU). The SBU declined to comment, referring inquiries to the Ukrainian Embassy.

The detainees, identified only by their initials M.S. and D. Zh., were remanded in custody on Sept. 12. Ukraine’s consular department is seeking permission from Georgian authorities to meet them and clarify the circumstances.

Georgian officials are examining potential links between the explosives and plans by “radical groups” ahead of local elections on Oct. 4. The vote is seen as a significant test for Georgian Dream, the ruling party accused of democratic backsliding and close ties to Moscow.

Relations between Georgia and Ukraine have been tense, with Tbilisi previously accusing Ukrainian officials and nationals of criminal conspiracies, including an alleged 2023 coup attempt — claims Kyiv has strongly denied.

News.Az