Vodafone broadband down: Customers report internet problems across UK

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vodafone broadband users are reporting problems with their internet service on Wednesday.

More than 800 customers have reported issues with the internet provider since this morning, according to Down Detector, which tracks website outages, News.Az reports, citing UK media.

The network problems are occurring across the UK, according to impacted users.

Some Vodafone customers say they are experiencing very slow broadband speeds, while others can’t get online at all.

“Broadband not working here in Leicester, its like a trickle connection, whats going on??” posted a user on X (formerly Twitter).

“Any word from @VodafoneUK about their internet going down nationwide? Renewal due as well. Great timing,” wrote another user. Although Vodafone has yet to release an official statement, it has responded to some customers online, advising them to use its network diagnostics tool, service status checker (although some users claim this is incorrectly showing there isn’t a problem) or to contact its customer support representatives on its website or via Direct Message on X.

News.Az