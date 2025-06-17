Volcano cluster in N China enters peak tourist season - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

An aerial drone photo taken on June 17, 2025 shows tourists visiting the Ulanhada volcano cluster in Qahar Right Wing Rear Banner of Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The Ulanhada volcano cluster boasts special geological landscapes such as volcanoes and lava landform. With summer's arrival, it has entered the peak tourist season. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

Tourists from the U.S. take a selfie in front of a volcano of the Ulanhada volcano cluster in Qahar Right Wing Rear Banner of Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 17, 2025. The Ulanhada volcano cluster boasts special geological landscapes such as volcanoes and lava landform. With summer's arrival, it has entered the peak tourist season. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 17, 2025 shows a view of the Ulanhada volcano cluster, Qahar Right Wing Rear Banner of Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The Ulanhada volcano cluster boasts special geological landscapes such as volcanoes and lava landform. With summer's arrival, it has entered the peak tourist season. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Tourists in spacesuits pose for a photo in front of a volcano of the Ulanhada volcano cluster, Qahar Right Wing Rear Banner of Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 17, 2025. The Ulanhada volcano cluster boasts special geological landscapes such as volcanoes and lava landform. With summer's arrival, it has entered the peak tourist season. (Xinhua/Bei He)

This photo taken on June 17, 2025 shows a volcano of the Ulanhada volcano cluster, Qahar Right Wing Rear Banner of Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The Ulanhada volcano cluster boasts special geological landscapes such as volcanoes and lava landform. With summer's arrival, it has entered the peak tourist season. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 17, 2025 shows a view of the Ulanhada volcano cluster, Qahar Right Wing Rear Banner of Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The Ulanhada volcano cluster boasts special geological landscapes such as volcanoes and lava landform. With summer's arrival, it has entered the peak tourist season. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

News.Az