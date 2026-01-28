Volvo Group’s Q4 profit beats expectations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Volvo Group reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter operating profit on Wednesday, showing resilience in a challenging market environment even as earnings declined from the previous year.

The Swedish truckmaker said its Q4 operating profit fell, but by less than analysts had forecast, signaling that cost controls and stable demand helped cushion the impact of slowing global transport markets. The company also proposed a total dividend of 13 Swedish crowns per share, slightly below market expectations, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Investors are closely watching European truck manufacturers as higher interest rates and softer freight demand weigh on new vehicle orders. Volvo’s stronger-than-anticipated performance suggests the group has managed pricing and production efficiency better than some competitors.

News.Az