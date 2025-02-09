According to the head of the EC, "Europe remains firmly committed to its global commitments and partnerships."
Von der Leyen warns of increasing uncertainty in EU-US relations
The European Union is ready to face potential challenges in its relations with the United States and seeks a constructive dialogue amid increasing uncertainty, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at a press conference in Lithuania, as broadcast by the EC press service, News.Az reports.
"Our long-standing ally, the United States, has set a new agenda. Europe is ready for a robust but constructive dialogue with the United States in the face of growing uncertainty. We are aware of the potential challenges, but we are prepared for this," she said.