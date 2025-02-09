Von der Leyen warns of increasing uncertainty in EU-US relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union is ready to face potential challenges in its relations with the United States and seeks a constructive dialogue amid increasing uncertainty, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at a press conference in Lithuania, as broadcast by the EC press service, News.Az reports.

"Our long-standing ally, the United States, has set a new agenda. Europe is ready for a robust but constructive dialogue with the United States in the face of growing uncertainty. We are aware of the potential challenges, but we are prepared for this," she said.

According to the head of the EC, "Europe remains firmly committed to its global commitments and partnerships."

News.Az