The 8th-term Legislative Council Election of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) is held on Sunday, marking another important LegCo election following the improvement of its electoral system and the implementation of the principle of "patriots governing Hong Kong," News.az reports, citing Global Times.

Polling stations across Hong Kong opened at 7:30 am and will remain open until 11:30 pm, with preliminary results scheduled to be announced in the early morning of Monday, CCTV reported.



A total of 90 Members of the Legislative Council will be elected in this election, including 40 seats from the Election Committee constituency, 30 from the functional constituencies, and 20 from the geographical constituencies through direct elections. The term of office for the successful candidates will commence on January 1, 2026, for a period of four years.

