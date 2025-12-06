Safety lapses linked to deadly HK fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Residents of a Hong Kong housing complex destroyed in one of the city's deadliest recent fires were wrongly assured that the contractor behind the renovation had a clean safety record, documents reviewed by Reuters show.

A presentation prepared by Will Power Architects, the consultant hired to evaluate bids for a HK$330 million (US$42.4 million) renovation, told homeowners that Prestige Construction had no Labour Department prosecutions. However, official records reveal that Prestige had been penalized more than a dozen times between 2016 and 2019 for violations ranging from faulty electrical work to unsafe scaffolding, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

Homeowners had long raised concerns about spiraling renovation costs, fire hazards and unsafe practices—such as workers smoking on-site and the use of flammable materials in scaffolding. Some residents, including those with construction backgrounds, attempted to revoke Prestige’s contract but were unsuccessful.

It remains unclear why Will Power told residents that Prestige had a spotless safety history. Public records on regulatory penalties are published only after all appeals are completed, and Reuters could not confirm whether Prestige disclosed the earlier violations to the consultant.

Both Will Power Architects and Prestige Construction did not respond to repeated requests for comment. Their offices are now shuttered and no legal filings have been made indicating their response to the ongoing probes.

Authorities have launched manslaughter and anti-corruption investigations into both firms following the November 26 fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po, which sent flames and thick smoke through multiple residential blocks.

Industry experts note that consultants must verify contractors’ safety histories, while contractors are obliged not to misrepresent their records when submitting bids.

