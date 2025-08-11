Vucic: Putin-Trump meeting could be a step towards peace in Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The upcoming talks between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump are of great importance and could contribute to the establishment of peace in Ukraine.

This was stated by the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic on the Pink TV channel, News.Az reports citing the TASS.

"I am not sure that the meeting will lead to an end to the conflict, but I am sure that it is very important. I wish them luck, we are all rooting for peace in Ukraine. I have no caustic comments on this matter," the Serbian leader noted.

"I wish them a good meeting, results, and that they will please us all with peace. This will be of great importance for our and other economies," Vucic emphasized.

Trump previously said that he expected to meet with Putin in the US state of Alaska on August 15.

