Wall St futures dip as Bank of America

U.S. stock index futures edged lower Wednesday as investors digested earnings from Bank of America and Wells Fargo, with retail sales and producer price data expected later in the day to provide a fresh look at the economy.

Bank of America shares rose 0.5% after reporting stronger-than-expected profits, driven by higher trading revenue in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo slipped 2% after missing revenue estimates, while Citigroup edged lower ahead of its results. Earlier, JPMorgan warned that a proposed credit-card rate cap could pressure consumers and hurt bank profitability, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Wall Street’s main indexes paused after recent record highs, with analysts projecting S&P 500 companies to deliver 8.8% fourth-quarter earnings growth year-on-year. Futures were down: Dow 0.31%, S&P 500 0.4%, Nasdaq 0.59%.

Investors also watch Wednesday’s producer price and retail sales releases, alongside Federal Reserve speeches, for signals on inflation and interest rates. Meanwhile, midcap and smallcap stocks are outperforming the large-cap S&P 500 so far in 2026, suggesting broader market strength.

Cybersecurity shares fell premarket after reports that Chinese authorities told domestic companies to stop using some U.S. and Israeli software over national security concerns.

