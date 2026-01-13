Yandex metrika counter

JPMorgan, Intel, L3Harris up premarket; Delta shares dip

Ahead of U.S. consumer inflation data, JPMorgan Chase shares rose 0.2% in premarket trading, despite the bank reporting a fourth-quarter profit decline due to a one-time charge related to the loss of its Apple credit card partnership.

Excluding the charge, JPMorgan’s quarterly profit increased to $14.7 billion, driven by trading activity, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Bank of New York Mellon stock fell 1.7% even as the lender posted higher fourth-quarter profits and raised its target for a key profitability measure, benefiting from rising interest rates and a surge in client asset values amid equity market gains.

Delta Air Lines shares dropped 5% after reporting fourth-quarter adjusted earnings slightly above expectations, though revenue missed estimates and 2026 guidance disappointed investors.

L3Harris Technologies stock surged 12% following news that the U.S. government will invest $1 billion in the company’s expanding rocket motor business.

Intel rose 3.6% and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) gained 2.6% after KeyBanc upgraded both chipmakers to “overweight” from “sector weight,” citing stronger-than-expected data-center demand and tightening memory supply in the semiconductor sector.

On the downside, Travere Therapeutics tumbled 28% after the FDA requested clarification on the clinical benefit of its therapy for a rare kidney disease. Synopsys shares fell 2.3% after Piper Sandler downgraded the chip design software firm to “neutral” from “overweight,” citing potential prolonged growth headwinds.


