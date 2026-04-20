Warning: Tsunami waves up to 3 metres may hit Japan within 30 minutes

Warning: Tsunami waves up to 3 metres may hit Japan within 30 minutes

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Japan’s Meteorological Agency has said that tsunami waves are expected to reach parts of the country’s coastline in less than 30 minutes, with wave heights potentially reaching up to three metres, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.

The agency added that wave heights could reach as much as three metres, while cautioning that these figures are only preliminary estimates and may change.

The meteorological agency said the following coastal areas are expected to be the worst affected:



• The central Pacific Hokkaido coast

• The Aomori prefecture coast

• The Iwate prefecture coast

A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.4 struck northeast and northern Japan on Monday.

News.Az