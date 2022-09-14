‘We are united, we are together’ – Selcuk Bayraktar

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chief Technology Officer of Türkiye’s Baykar company Selcuk Bayraktar offered condolences to the people of Azerbaijan.

“May Allah rest the souls of our heroic brothers who have become Martyrs in the treacherous attack on our brotherly country of Azerbaijan. I offer my condolences to my Azerbaijani brothers and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” Chief Technology Officer of Türkiye’s Baykar company Selcuk Bayraktar said in a post on his Twitter account.

The post also featured a slogan in Azerbaijani language by Selcuk Bayraktar that reads: “We are united! We are together!”

News.Az