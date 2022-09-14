Yandex metrika counter

‘We are united, we are together’ – Selcuk Bayraktar

  • Politics
  • Share
‘We are united, we are together’ – Selcuk Bayraktar

Chief Technology Officer of Türkiye’s Baykar company Selcuk Bayraktar offered condolences to the people of Azerbaijan.

“May Allah rest the souls of our heroic brothers who have become Martyrs in the treacherous attack on our brotherly country of Azerbaijan. I offer my condolences to my Azerbaijani brothers and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” Chief Technology Officer of Türkiye’s Baykar company Selcuk Bayraktar said in a post on his Twitter account.

The post also featured a slogan in Azerbaijani language by Selcuk Bayraktar that reads: “We are united! We are together!”

News about - ‘We are united, we are together’ – Selcuk Bayraktar


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      