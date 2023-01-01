News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Selcuk Bayraktar
Tag:
Selcuk Bayraktar
Türkiye unveils Bayraktar TB2T-AI, upgraded version of world-famous drone -
VIDEO
24 Feb 2025-15:34
Türkiye's Bayraktar TB3 drone to begin tests from domestic aircraft carrier
16 Sep 2024-12:39
Baykar CTO shares publication on 32nd commemoration of Khojaly genocide
26 Feb 2024-14:20
Akinci UAVs in new hangar in Azerbaijan: Baykar CTO
(PHOTO)
09 Feb 2024-13:54
Holding of International Astronautical Congress in Baku is great pride - Selcuk Bayraktar
02 Oct 2023-12:25
Selcuk Bayraktar: Türkiye stands by Azerbaijan in its just cause
20 Sep 2023-12:33
Türkiye’s Baykar CTO visits Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park
04 Apr 2023-05:58
Azerbaijani defense minister meets with CTO of Türkiye’s Baykar
03 Apr 2023-05:02
President Ilham Aliyev receives Chief Technology Officer of Türkiye’s Baykar company Selcuk Bayraktar
03 Apr 2023-03:05
Baykar Technology CTO meets with Azerbaijani volunteers in quake-hit Kahramanmaras
(PHOTO)
03 Mar 2023-01:15
Latest News
World No. 1 Sabalenka slams 'insane' tennis schedule
China to probe Meta's acquisition of AI startup Manus
Russia launches major attack on Kryvyi Rih, Zelenskyy’s hometown
Azerbaijan commissions 240 MW “Khizi-Absheron” Wind Power Plant
Metal stocks tumble 3.5%; HZL, Hindustan Copper lead fall
Traffic accidents in Herat kill 5, injure 16
Sensex falls 1,500 points in 4 days: Key reasons
JPMorgan Chase takes over as Apple Card issuer
Shell keeps LNG outlook, warns of chemicals losses
Samsung forecasts profit to triple to record high as it rides AI boom
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31