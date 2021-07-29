Weapons, ammunition found in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly district
- 29 Jul 2021 13:51
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 163726
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/weapons-ammunition-found-in-azerbaijans-khojaly-district Copied
Weapons and ammunition were found in Chanagchy village of Azerbaijan’s Khojaly district, the Barda district group of the press- service of the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry told News.Az.
A machine gun, three assault rifles, seven grenades, one shell for a grenade launcher, two ammunition storage for an assault rifle, 269 shells of different caliber were found in the village.