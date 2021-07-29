Yandex metrika counter

Weapons, ammunition found in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly district

Weapons, ammunition found in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly district

Weapons and ammunition were found in Chanagchy village of Azerbaijan’s Khojaly district, the Barda district group of the press- service of the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry told News.Az.

A machine gun, three assault rifles, seven grenades, one shell for a grenade launcher, two ammunition storage for an assault rifle, 269 shells of different caliber were found in the village.


