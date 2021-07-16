Weapons and ammunition found in Azerbaijan’s Gubadli district

+ ↺ − 16 px

The measures of detecting weapons and ammunition are being taken in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation, according to the regional group of the Barda press service of the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry on Jul 16.

Some 14 different grenades and fuses, 41 mortar shells, one machine gun, three ammunition storages, and 4,313 cartridges of various calibers left by the Armenians were found during the regular operations held by the employees of the Gubadli regional department of the Interior Ministry and transferred to the relevant structures.

News.Az