Weather forecast for weekend in Azerbaijan announced

The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan has been announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources that the weather will be changeably cloudy and mainly rainless in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula on August 27. Mild north-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be 21-25 degrees of heat on Absheron peninsula at night, 28-33 in daytime, 23-25 in Baku at night, 30-32 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 760 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 65-70% at night and 40-45% in daytime.

The temperature of sea water on Absheron beaches is expected to be 24-25 degrees in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 25-26 in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 26-27 in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

Lightning and rain are expected in the morning in some areas of Azerbaijan’s regionsş The weather will be mainly rainless in daytime. West wind will intensify in some areas.

Air temperature will be 19-24 degrees of heat at night, 30-35 in daytime, 11-16 in the mountains at night, 21-26 in afternoon.

