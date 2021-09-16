WEF annual meeting returns to Davos in 2022

+ ↺ − 16 px

The meeting of the world’s most powerful politicians, business figures and representatives of civil society, culture and science was postponed this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2021 WEF edition had been envisioned for August in Singapore, but continued waves of the pandemic eventually forced the organisation to call off the event.

On Thursday, WEF announced that its next meeting will take place between January 17-22 under the theme “Working Together, Restoring Trust”.

“The pandemic has brought far-reaching changes. In a world full of uncertainty and tension, personal dialogue is more important than ever. Leaders have an obligation to work together and rebuild trust, increase global cooperation and work towards sustainable, bold solutions,” WEF founder Klaus Schwab stated.

The Alpine ski resort of Davos, in southeastern Switzerland, had hosted every annual event bar one since the first edition in 1971. It was held in New York in 2002 to show solidarity for the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attack.

