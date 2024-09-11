+ ↺ − 16 px

The West has probably already decided to permit Kyiv to hit Russian territory with long-range missiles, the press secretary of Russian President Dmitry Peskov said, News.az reports.

"Of course, all these decisions have already been taken", - the Kremlin spokesman commented on the media reports about the discussions on this issue between the United States and Great Britain."Currently, the media is just conducting an information campaign to formalize the already adopted decision," Peskov added.

News.Az