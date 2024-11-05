What is the salary of the U.S. president?

+ ↺ − 16 px

Current government records show that the U.S. president receives an annual base salary of $400,000, which is approximately £308,000, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

It is a salary that was established by the US Congress back in 2001.Before then, the salary had been set at $200,000 from 1969 to 2001.In real terms, the pay has dropped significantly, with $200,000 in 1969 the equivalent of $1.66 million in 2023.Alongside the salary, the president is given $50,000 of expenses every year, which is recouped by the government if not claimed.The benefits continue for a very long time, though, with a federal pension given to those who leave office.NBC reported that Trump receives $230,000 a year in pension contributions after winning the 2016 election.The official legislation setting out the president's salary reads: "The President shall receive in full for his services during the term for which he shall have been elected compensation in the aggregate amount of $400,000 a year, to be paid monthly, and in addition, an expense allowance of $50,000 to assist in defraying expenses relating to or resulting from the discharge of his official duties."Any unused amount of such expense allowance shall revert to the Treasury pursuant to section 1552 of title 31, United States Code. No amount of such expense allowance shall be included in the gross income of the President."He shall be entitled also to the use of the furniture and other effects belonging to the United States and kept in the Executive Residence at the White House."The president can spend $100,000 on fixing up the White House when they first move in.They are also given a $19,000 budget for entertainment, and $100,000 in travel expenses every year.That's on top of flying around the world in Air Force One and free healthcare.Obviously, $400,000 is a hell of a lot of money. But some people reckon it is way off what a president should be earning - especially compared to other careers."It makes no sense that the top CEOs make $24 million on average per year but the US president gets $400k, which is 60 times less," one person said on X (formerly Twitter).

News.Az