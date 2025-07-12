White House investigation sparks rumors Trump might replace Fed chief Powell

Wall Street would likely be roiled by any attempt to oust Powell from the Fed. Lawmakers from both parties — including frequent Powell critics like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) — have cautioned that the Fed’s independence from short-term political pressures has reinforced the U.S.’s dominance in global finance. Pointing to the Fed’s ballooning construction costs as a reason for Powell’s dismissal would likely do little to quell any market turmoil.

“If President Trump goes through with this, and feels like he has enough of a case to fire Powell because of the renovation, it’s a huge deal,” said Rebecca Patterson, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. “It’s unprecedented and it would leave investors increasingly wondering about the independence of one of the most important institutions in the world.”

Trump reiterated on Friday that he had no plans to fire Powell, but continued to hammer away at the Fed chair over interest rates. He has also said recently that Powell should “resign immediately” if it’s determined he misled Congress and has repeatedly indicated that he’d prefer to see the central bank led by someone who will lower rates.

Vought — along with the National Capital Planning Commission — is investigating the Fed chair over both his testimony and questions about whether the construction project adhered to the National Capital Planning Act. On Friday, Vought described his probe into the project to upgrade the 88-year-old headquarters as an examination of the “fundamental mismanagement of the Fed under that chairman.”

“We want to make sure we have facts as to the largesse and the extent to which it’s overrun. The plans keep changing. The testimony that he has [had] on the Hill keeps changing,” the Office of Management and Budget director said during an appearance on CNBC.