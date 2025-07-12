White House investigation sparks rumors Trump might replace Fed chief Powell

A new White House investigation of cost overruns at the Fed’s headquarters has reignited speculation that he just might try, News.Az reports citing Politico.
White House Budget Director Russ Vought’s probe into a yearslong, $2.5 billion renovation of the central bank’s Washington offices represents a serious escalation in the administration’s offensive against Powell. Trump and other top officials have blasted the Fed chair repeatedly over his refusal to cut interest rates. The latest broadside — which includes allegations that Powell misled Congress in testimony about the renovation — is widely viewed as a way the White House could lay a path for Trump to remove the Fed chair for cause.
“They appear to be trying to build a strong case for mismanagement and the violation of certain federal rules,” said Karen Petrou, the managing partner of Federal Financial Analytics. “All of the accusations on monetary policy are irrelevant to this. It is a straightforward administrative action.”